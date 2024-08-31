Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,867,000 after buying an additional 370,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

