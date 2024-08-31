Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,241 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after acquiring an additional 761,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 239,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.