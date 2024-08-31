Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

