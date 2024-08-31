Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $182.56 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

