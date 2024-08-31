Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

