Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,074 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.