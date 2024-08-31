Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $475,073,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $219.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

