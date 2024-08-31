Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.