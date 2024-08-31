Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPE opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

