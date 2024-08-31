Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,175,000 after buying an additional 3,400,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,353,000 after buying an additional 1,576,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

