CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.50. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

