Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $53,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,227,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 12,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

