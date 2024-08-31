CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of CVB Financial worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CVBF opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

