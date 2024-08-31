Dale A. Sander Sells 39,389 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

