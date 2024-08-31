Dave Bottoms Sells 5,818 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $57,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $13,828.45.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $58,090.48.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in Upwork by 32.9% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 822,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 679,028 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

