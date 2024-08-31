Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

