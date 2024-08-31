Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

