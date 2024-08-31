Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.