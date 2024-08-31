Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $158.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $164.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

