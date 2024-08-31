Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,121,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

