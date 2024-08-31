Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Acquires C$55,095.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Simon Landy bought 10,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, with a total value of C$55,095.00.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5897921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

