DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

