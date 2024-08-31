Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

DFSB stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

