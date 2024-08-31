Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

