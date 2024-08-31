Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.42. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

