Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $118.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.48.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.42. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.