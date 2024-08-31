Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $122.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $169.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

