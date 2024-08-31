e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 0.4% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $153.96. 224,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,661,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.