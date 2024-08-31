Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $76.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

