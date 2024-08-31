Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

