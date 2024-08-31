Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $629,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %
LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $891.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.99. The company has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.