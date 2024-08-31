Emprise Bank Sells 330 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emprise Bank lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.85 and its 200-day moving average is $492.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

