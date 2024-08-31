Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Encore Capital Group worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 59,624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

ECPG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

