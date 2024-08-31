Energy Capital Partners Manage Sells 18,640 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

