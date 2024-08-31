Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.