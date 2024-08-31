Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.