Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 54,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 77,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,187,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,278,000 after acquiring an additional 467,931 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

