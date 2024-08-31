Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.