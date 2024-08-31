F M Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $393.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.83.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

