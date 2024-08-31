F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,750 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,231,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a 200-day moving average of $354.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.