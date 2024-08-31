F M Investments LLC Invests $619,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

