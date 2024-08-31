F M Investments LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,048,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

