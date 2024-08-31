F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

