F M Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

