F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,866 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,866 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

