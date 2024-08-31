F M Investments LLC Sells 387 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average is $271.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

