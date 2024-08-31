F M Investments LLC Takes $362,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

