F M Investments LLC Takes $561,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 338,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

