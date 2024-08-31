F M Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

