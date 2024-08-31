Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

